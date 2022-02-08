Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Director Sells C$1,546,594.82 in Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) Director Robert Andrew Mionis sold 119,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.95, for a total transaction of C$1,546,594.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 845,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,947,219.96.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at C$15.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.56. The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 14.44.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.86 billion. Analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.2600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLS. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Celestica to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

