CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Get CEMEX alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded CEMEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $9.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Shares of CX opened at $5.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in CEMEX by 1,473.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX during the third quarter valued at $228,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 35.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEMEX (CX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.