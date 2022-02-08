Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Releases Earnings Results

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16), Yahoo Finance reports. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. Ceragon Networks has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $6.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $174.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.77.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.
Ceragon Networks Company Profile
Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
