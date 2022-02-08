CertiK Price Up 7.9% This Week (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, CertiK has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00003212 BTC on popular exchanges. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $96.62 million and approximately $14.14 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00048988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.44 or 0.07042740 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,987.90 or 0.99790940 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00052173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00054436 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006254 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 68,251,166 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

