CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 18.16%.

Shares of CF Bankshares stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.31. 315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $113.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.68. CF Bankshares has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $23.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CF Bankshares stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of CF Bankshares worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

