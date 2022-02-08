ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChargePoint Holdings Inc. provides electric vehicle charging network. The company’s cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. ChargePoint Holdings Inc., formerly known as Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation, is based in CAMPBELL, Calif. “

Get ChargePoint alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHPT. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

CHPT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.00. 12,230,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,160,861. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $42.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $294,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 23,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $477,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,029,688 shares of company stock valued at $20,775,052 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 804.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852,129 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,878,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,713,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,038,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 5,113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,258,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.