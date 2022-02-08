Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.29

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.29 and traded as high as C$12.60. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$12.54, with a volume of 376,457 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSH.UN. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. raised shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.09.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of C$2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 783.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,825.00%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.