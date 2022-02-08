Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chegg stock opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -454.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. Chegg has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $115.21.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.57.

In other news, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

