Chester Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:CNBA)

Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of CNBA opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.00 and a 200 day moving average of $53.98. Chester Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

Get Chester Bancorp alerts:

Chester Bancorp Company Profile

Chester Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Chester National Bank. It provides checking, savings, CDs, loans, current deposit rates, reorder checks and other financial services. The company was founded in March 1996 and is headquartered in Chester, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chester Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chester Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.