Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 70,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.04.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.11. 221,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,752,525. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $89.81 and a 1 year high of $139.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.38. The stock has a market cap of $260.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,282 shares of company stock worth $48,601,653 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

