Chi Tang Buys 1,310,055 Shares of Candy Club Holdings Limited (ASX:CLB) Stock

Candy Club Holdings Limited (ASX:CLB) insider Chi Tang purchased 1,310,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$127,075.34 ($90,124.35).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.85.
About Candy Club
Featured Articles
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
- Is Enphase Energy Clearing a Low Bar or a Large Hurdle?
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Candy Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candy Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.