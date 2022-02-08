Chi Tang Buys 1,310,055 Shares of Candy Club Holdings Limited (ASX:CLB) Stock

Candy Club Holdings Limited (ASX:CLB) insider Chi Tang purchased 1,310,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$127,075.34 ($90,124.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.85.

About Candy Club

Candy Club Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the business-to-business and business-to-customer candy distribution business in the United States. It offers sugar confectionery, chocolates, and gums. Candy Club Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

