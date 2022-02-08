China Oilfield Services (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Trading Up 16.4%

Shares of China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) shot up 16.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. 206 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82.

China Oilfield Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHOLF)

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

