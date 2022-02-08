China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $8,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNP stock opened at $53.88 on Tuesday. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $58.40. The company has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

China Petroleum & Chemical Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

