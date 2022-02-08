Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Raised to $240.00 at Raymond James

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $212.31.

Chubb stock opened at $205.00 on Friday. Chubb has a one year low of $155.07 and a one year high of $209.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.51. The company has a market cap of $88.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.52. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.61%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,677 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after purchasing an additional 468,358 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after buying an additional 364,428 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after buying an additional 358,034 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

