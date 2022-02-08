Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,664,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,060,084,000 after purchasing an additional 126,466 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,756,000 after acquiring an additional 44,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,760,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,436,000 after acquiring an additional 81,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,141,000 after acquiring an additional 200,443 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,183,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,030,000 after acquiring an additional 150,590 shares during the period. 66.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $121.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.43. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.48 and a 12 month high of $127.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

CINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.