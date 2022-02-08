Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires 51,250 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,250 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.90. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.69.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

