Cinctive Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 304.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,493 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in CareDx were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDNA. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth $1,007,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,221,000 after acquiring an additional 236,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 895,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,947,000 after acquiring an additional 28,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNA shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $444,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.34 per share, for a total transaction of $211,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,521 shares of company stock worth $1,209,280 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.84. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $96.88.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

