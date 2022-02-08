Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys 44,903 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,903 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 383.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $57.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.84. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 60.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

