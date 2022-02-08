Cinctive Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,707,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,799,000 after purchasing an additional 204,470 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In related news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Truist Financial downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.73.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $100.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a one year low of $83.11 and a one year high of $125.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.