Cinctive Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,707,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,799,000 after purchasing an additional 204,470 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $100.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a one year low of $83.11 and a one year high of $125.35.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.
TransUnion Profile
TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.
