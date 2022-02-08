Cinctive Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 344,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,854 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paysafe by 379.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Paysafe during the third quarter worth about $79,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Paysafe during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Paysafe during the second quarter worth about $85,000.

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. Paysafe Limited has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $353.59 million for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

