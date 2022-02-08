Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Several other research firms have also commented on CTAS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.
Shares of CTAS traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $383.55. 253,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,860. Cintas has a 12 month low of $321.39 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $415.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.91. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 325.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cintas Company Profile
Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.
