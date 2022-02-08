Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,449 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,086,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 67,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 44,160 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 30,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 599,512 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,631,000 after buying an additional 36,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $55.17 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $232.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average is $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

