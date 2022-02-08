Citigroup Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in ITT by 13.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in ITT by 140.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 32,234 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 230,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,069,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 14.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in ITT by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITT opened at $92.79 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.36 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITT. Cowen raised their target price on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

