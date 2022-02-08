Citigroup Inc. Sells 87,958 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 87,958 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NOW were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in NOW in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NOW in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NOW by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in NOW by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $995.03 million, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. NOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

DNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens raised NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NOW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

