Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($25.69) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.66% from the stock’s previous close.

SMIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($25.69) price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.66) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($22.65) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.28) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,770.83 ($23.95).

Shares of LON SMIN opened at GBX 1,549 ($20.95) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,554.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,491.45. The company has a market capitalization of £6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,347.50 ($18.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,669.50 ($22.58).

In other news, insider George Buckley bought 791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($21.38) per share, with a total value of £12,505.71 ($16,911.03).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

