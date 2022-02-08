City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,525 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in City were worth $7,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in City in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in City in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Grace Capital raised its holdings in City by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in City by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in City by 106,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $80.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.60. City Holding has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $88.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.38 and a 200 day moving average of $79.26.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.21. City had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 37.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. City’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

