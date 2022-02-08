Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells $171,333.64 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 7,642 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $171,333.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 7,622 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $169,665.72.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Lance Torgerson sold 7,636 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $171,504.56.

On Monday, January 31st, Lance Torgerson sold 7,006 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $149,087.68.

On Friday, January 28th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,742 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $137,199.70.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,401 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $131,348.52.

On Monday, January 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,030 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $118,368.90.

On Thursday, January 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,750 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $116,437.50.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,561 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $112,054.15.

On Friday, January 14th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,507 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $112,783.36.

On Monday, January 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,269 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $103,008.95.

Shares of Civeo stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 34,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,668. Civeo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. The firm has a market cap of $314.36 million, a PE ratio of -24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 3.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Civeo by 812.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Civeo by 82.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Civeo by 36.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

