Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 58.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 50,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.5% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $146.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.45. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.54.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

