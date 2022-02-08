Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Invests $360,000 in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MJ. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 398,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 51,126 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 133,757 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 83.7% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 209,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 95,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 45.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 54,185 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA MJ opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84.
