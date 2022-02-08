Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Lowers Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reduced its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 72.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1,398.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 130,657 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.22%.

NNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

