Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $25.07 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $25,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.37.

IQV stock opened at $245.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.13 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

