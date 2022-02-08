Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $26.30 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 333,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $26,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.8% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $99.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $99.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.97 and a 200-day moving average of $81.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,222. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

