Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $28.15 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 188,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $28,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,585,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 14,060.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 56,103 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $515,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,941,000 after buying an additional 13,813 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,211,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,491,000 after buying an additional 17,851 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM stock opened at $145.09 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The firm has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

