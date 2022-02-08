Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,002,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 48.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,914 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,864 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 35.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GTES shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

