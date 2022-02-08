Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,287 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $27,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

NYSE:CAT opened at $199.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.89. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.98 and a 12-month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

