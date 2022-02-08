Clarkson (LON:CKN) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clarkson (LON:CKN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,132 ($55.88) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CKN. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,470 ($60.45) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($57.47) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($57.47) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarkson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,157.43 ($56.22).

Get Clarkson alerts:

Shares of CKN opened at GBX 3,405 ($46.04) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,667.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,674.40. Clarkson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,420 ($32.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,225 ($57.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.