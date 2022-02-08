Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Clorox from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.63.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $146.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.97 and its 200 day moving average is $168.83. Clorox has a twelve month low of $138.61 and a twelve month high of $196.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 80.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.17%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Clorox by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,004,000 after buying an additional 400,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,672,000 after acquiring an additional 39,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,317,000 after acquiring an additional 216,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after acquiring an additional 456,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

