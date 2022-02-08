CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CNA traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $47.81. 2,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,009. CNA Financial has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 11.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 23,365 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the third quarter worth $979,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 32.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 422.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 12.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

