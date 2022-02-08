CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

NYSE:CNA traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $47.65. The stock had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,009. CNA Financial has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.38.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after buying an additional 23,365 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $979,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 422.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

