CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. CNB Financial reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 15.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 11.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 187.5% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 39,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 25,901 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 214.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 24,147 shares in the last quarter. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $27.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.97. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $462.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.93.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

