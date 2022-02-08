Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.57) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,995 ($40.50).

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,464 ($33.32) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,524.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,551.97. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of GBX 2,226 ($30.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,809.60 ($37.99). The company has a market capitalization of £9.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.40.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,537 ($34.31) per share, with a total value of £4,084.57 ($5,523.42). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 470 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,911 and sold 24,875 shares valued at $63,354,425.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.