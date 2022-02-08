Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $10.52 Million Holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 174.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,640 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $10,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at $20,441,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 202.2% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 86,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 58,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

CEQP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 3.23. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -87.41%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP).

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.