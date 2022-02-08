Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $21.79 Million Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,247,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,348,200 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $21,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,842,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,343,000 after purchasing an additional 190,684 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 90,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,055,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,431,000 after buying an additional 33,213 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 509,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after buying an additional 25,351 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.