Color Platform (CLR) Market Cap Tops $494,379.76

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last week, Color Platform has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Color Platform has a market cap of $494,379.76 and $1.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,126.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.75 or 0.00760896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.27 or 0.00229496 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00022236 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

