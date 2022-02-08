Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:STK)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

Shares of STK traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 45,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,768. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.29. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $39.26.

Get Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc is a closed end mutual fund investment trust, which invests in technology and technology-related companies. Its investment objectives is to seek growth of capital. The company was founded on September 03, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.