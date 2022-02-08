Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Rating Increased to Buy at CL King

CL King upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CL King currently has $117.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.29.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $95.14 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $114.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.63 and its 200-day moving average is $98.79.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

