Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Trading Down 4.9%

Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU) shares fell 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.90. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.05.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.12. The stock has a market cap of C$13.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.70.

Comet Industries Company Profile (CVE:CMU)

Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in British Columbia. It also acquires and holds mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property with five crown granted mineral claims covering an area of approximately 76.9 hectares located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

