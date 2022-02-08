Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) PT Set at €171.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been given a €171.00 ($196.55) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ML. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($189.66) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($200.00) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($177.01) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($172.41) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($172.41) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €160.50 ($184.48).

Shares of ML opened at €146.35 ($168.22) on Tuesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of €106.95 ($122.93) and a 1-year high of €130.85 ($150.40). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €145.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €139.45.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

