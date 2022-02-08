Comparing Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) & Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Li Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightning eMotors N/A -69.43% -4.08% Li Auto -2.47% -1.57% -1.14%

6.6% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Li Auto shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Li Auto’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightning eMotors N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A Li Auto $1.45 billion 20.27 -$23.24 million ($0.08) -357.88

Lightning eMotors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Li Auto.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lightning eMotors and Li Auto, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightning eMotors 1 0 5 0 2.67 Li Auto 0 0 8 1 3.11

Lightning eMotors currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 218.47%. Li Auto has a consensus price target of $44.16, suggesting a potential upside of 54.25%. Given Lightning eMotors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Li Auto.

Summary

Li Auto beats Lightning eMotors on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors. It also offers charging systems; and Charging-as-as-service platform. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

