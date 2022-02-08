Comparing Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) & Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) and Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hilton Grand Vacations and Sonder’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Grand Vacations $894.00 million 6.53 -$201.00 million ($0.89) -54.73 Sonder N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sonder has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hilton Grand Vacations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hilton Grand Vacations and Sonder, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Grand Vacations 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sonder 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.60%. Sonder has a consensus price target of 12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.12%. Given Hilton Grand Vacations’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hilton Grand Vacations is more favorable than Sonder.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Sonder shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Hilton Grand Vacations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hilton Grand Vacations and Sonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Grand Vacations -3.10% 22.06% 3.55% Sonder N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hilton Grand Vacations beats Sonder on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc. engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions. The Resort Operations and Club Management segment manages the club, receives activation fees, annual dues, and transaction fees from member exchanges for other vacation products. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Sonder Company Profile

Sonder Holdings Inc. is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc., formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

